Punjab industries minister says corruption allegations by BJP leader were due to political frustration

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the allegations of senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood about corruption in the industry department of Punjab were the result of political frustration at being humiliated by farmers all over the country.

Daring him for a lie-detector test to expose his falsehood, Arora said it is not Tikshan's fault to say what he is saying because a person who has been time and again rejected by people can lose it somehow, Arora said.



"Losing elections twice from Hoshiarpur has affected Tikshan and it is normal for him to make incongruous statements which are nothing more than a diversionary tactic in face of public revolt against him for his insensitive statements against farmers," Arora said.

"I am answerable to the people of Punjab and not to the political leaders who have been rejected by the electorates twice," Arora said.

Tikshan Sood and Arvind Mittal, spokesperson of BJP Punjab unit had earlier claimed that Arora sold government land for industries at low rates to industrialists by pressurising the board of directors of Punjab State Industrial Corporation. They had also demanded inquiry from CBI and ED alleging a scandal of about Rs 450 crore. (ANI)

