Punjab Jail Minister proposes to release of 5,800 inmates

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Punjab Jail Minister SS Randhawa has sent a proposal for the release of 5,800 inmates.

The 2,800 inmates lodged in the jails were held for petty crimes like snatching and the other 3,000 criminals were caught with small quantity drugs.

"There are concerns that the crime rates may go up after the release of these prisoners. However, the state DGP and ADGP have discussed the issue with SPs and a decision will be taken accordingly," said Randhawa.

"We are also sanitising the jails as a preventive measure against coronavirus," he added.


