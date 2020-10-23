Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues protest against farm laws

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI) Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued to hold protest against the recently enacted farm laws by the Centre in Devidaspura village on Thursday.

Today, protesters in Amritsar raised slogans against the state as well as Central governments.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm sector laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament.



Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha.



According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside 'mandis' and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.



The Parliament recently passed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. (ANI)

