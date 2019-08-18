Punjab: Life severely impacted in Koom Khurd village due to rising Sutlej water level

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Life in Koom Khurd village near Ludhiana has been severely impacted after the level of water in the Sutlej River rose following the release of water from Ropar Headworks on Sunday.

The state government has put a precautionary alert in areas around the Sutlej river after the release of two lakh cusec water from the Ropar Headworks today.

The village drain of Koom Khurd has turned into a gushing stream of water. Also, a bridge over the drain which connected four to five villages collapsed on Sunday.

People were seen putting their lives in danger by attempting to cross the drain by walking over a makeshift bridge of wooden logs.

Villagers complained that nobody from the government had arrived in the village to listen to their grievances. The villagers claimed that over 1000 acres of farmland were destroyed.

Local MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon who visited the village accused the Congress government of not making adequate arrangements for the people.

"They (the state government) surveyed the area from a helicopter but did not make adequate arrangements for the people. I can guarantee that nobody from the government will come to fix the bridge." He said.

"I make an appeal to the government to stop governing from their palaces and run their government among the people," Dhillon added.

Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Pradeep Agarwal said that an alert was sounded in areas around Sutlej river.

"The river can handle around three lakh cusec of water and there is no need to create panic in the area. Also, the teams are ready to combat any water-logging situation if the need occurs," Agarwal said. (ANI)

