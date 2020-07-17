Punjab: Light rain lashes parts of Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Parts of Amritsar received light rains on Friday morning.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a 'generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning' in the city on Friday.

The IMD also issued an alert of "low cloud to ground lightning probability (<30% probability of lightning occurrence)" with the possibility of moderate rain in the region. (ANI)

