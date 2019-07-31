Locals of a small village take initiative to preserve waste household water and make it usable by installing sewerage treatment plant (Photo/ANI)
Locals of a small village take initiative to preserve waste household water and make it usable by installing sewerage treatment plant (Photo/ANI)

Punjab: Locals of small village initiate projects to preserve wastewater, reuse for irrigation purpose

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In an initiative to preserve and recycle waste household water, the residents of a small village in Moga, Punjab, have installed a sewerage treatment plant in order to treat wastewater and make it usable for irrigation purposes.
This village has become an ideal model of a self-contained community. Locals here have installed a sewerage treatment plant at a cost of Rs 5 crore in order to save wastewater and use it for farming purposes.
"The sewerage plant purifies around 4 lakh litres of dirty water per day and later that water is used for irrigation purpose. The villagers here were encouraged by Narendra Modi who started initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and saving water. Later, we started these initiatives in our village at our level." the village Sarpanch (head) told ANI.
"The wastewater goes through several stages. We have three wells that filter water before it goes into the treatment plant. In the first well, hard waste is separated from the water. In the second well, liquid water is segregated from the water like oil and shampoo and the third well equalizes the water level," he added.
According to the village Sarpanch, after the waste is segregated in the three wells, water then goes into three ponds which are connected to the sewerage plant. In the ponds bacteria, special fishes and tortoise help in cleaning the leftover impurities from the water. Later the filtered water goes into the sewerage treatment plant. The treated wastewater is ultimately used for irrigation purposes.

Speaking to ANI, a villager said: "Apart from treatment project, we are also working on another project aimed at rainwater harvesting. We are constructing a large lake-like pit for collecting the rainwater. We have also planned to start boating adventure in that lake for the enlightenment of the villagers. Foreign bird and duck species will also be brought here to enhance the beauty of the lake."
"We request the government that they should announce our village as a 'special village'," he added.
The government has contributed 20% for these projects and the remaining 80% of the amount is contributed by the villagers here.
One can hardly find any filth or garbage anywhere in the village, nor there are unpaved lanes and difficult terrain.

The villagers here are taking every initiative to make their village a 'smart village' and the prime aim of the locals here is to give a sustainable life to the upcoming generation by preserving ample amount of water for them. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:57 IST

Union Cabinet approves signing of UN Convention on Intl...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements resulting from mediation by India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:50 IST

DERC announces revised power tariff, fixed charges upto 15 KW reduced

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced revised power tariffs for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 in the fixed charges for domestic consumers up to 15kW.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:49 IST

India issues strong demarche to Pak, seeks probe into death of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India has issued a strong demarche to the Pakistan High Commission, seeking investigation into the heinous acts of killing of innocent civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces, government sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:35 IST

Mufti calls on oppn parties to come together against Centre's...

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged leaders and workers of different political parties to come together against Centre's rumoured plan to scrap Article 35A in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:07 IST

IAF launches mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above'

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above' here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:01 IST

Hope AIMPLB challenges 'unconstitutional' Triple Talaq Bill in SC: Owaisi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed as "unconstitutional" the Triple Talaq Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, and hoped the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:59 IST

SJM urges PM to bar DoT officials from attending Huawei conference

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of RSS, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to prevent officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT) from attending next month's conference sponsored by Chinese telecom company Huawei as they are "f

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:50 IST

Speculations rife over Sidhu taking charge as Delhi Congress unit chief

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Punjab minister and Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu's name is among the probables for the position of Delhi unit Congress chief.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:42 IST

Karnataka: Fisherman claims to have seen CCD founder's body...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): A fisherman claims to have seen the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body floating in the river on Wednesday morning. After informing the police, the body was brought on the bank of River Nethravathi at Hoige Bazar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:41 IST

Setting up of RSS 'Army school' a disregard of Constitution: SP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday questioned the need of setting up an RSS 'Army school' in Bulandshahr district, saying it will be a disregard of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:39 IST

Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 43-year-old Kerala Youth Congress worker died on Wednesday after he was allegedly attacked by a group of eight people here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Khalistan separatists trying to make UK as its hub: ex-Punjab DGP

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): A former top cop from Punjab claimed that Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistani Sikhs are trying to set up their new bases in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

Read More
iocl