Punjab: Locals of small village initiate projects to preserve wastewater, reuse for irrigation purpose

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In an initiative to preserve and recycle waste household water, the residents of a small village in Moga, Punjab, have installed a sewerage treatment plant in order to treat wastewater and make it usable for irrigation purposes.

This village has become an ideal model of a self-contained community. Locals here have installed a sewerage treatment plant at a cost of Rs 5 crore in order to save wastewater and use it for farming purposes.

"The sewerage plant purifies around 4 lakh litres of dirty water per day and later that water is used for irrigation purpose. The villagers here were encouraged by Narendra Modi who started initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and saving water. Later, we started these initiatives in our village at our level." the village Sarpanch (head) told ANI.

"The wastewater goes through several stages. We have three wells that filter water before it goes into the treatment plant. In the first well, hard waste is separated from the water. In the second well, liquid water is segregated from the water like oil and shampoo and the third well equalizes the water level," he added.

According to the village Sarpanch, after the waste is segregated in the three wells, water then goes into three ponds which are connected to the sewerage plant. In the ponds bacteria, special fishes and tortoise help in cleaning the leftover impurities from the water. Later the filtered water goes into the sewerage treatment plant. The treated wastewater is ultimately used for irrigation purposes.



Speaking to ANI, a villager said: "Apart from treatment project, we are also working on another project aimed at rainwater harvesting. We are constructing a large lake-like pit for collecting the rainwater. We have also planned to start boating adventure in that lake for the enlightenment of the villagers. Foreign bird and duck species will also be brought here to enhance the beauty of the lake."

"We request the government that they should announce our village as a 'special village'," he added.

The government has contributed 20% for these projects and the remaining 80% of the amount is contributed by the villagers here.

One can hardly find any filth or garbage anywhere in the village, nor there are unpaved lanes and difficult terrain.



The villagers here are taking every initiative to make their village a 'smart village' and the prime aim of the locals here is to give a sustainable life to the upcoming generation by preserving ample amount of water for them. (ANI)

