Punjab: Locals protest against killing of Dalit man who was forced to drink urine

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A group of locals in Changali Wala village of Sangrur district here on Sunday carried out a protest against the killing of a Dalit man, who was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine, and demanded compensation for his family.

The Dalit man identified as Jagmael Singh, who worked as a labourer, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after he was allegedly brutally beaten up by four men and was forced to drink urine on November 9.

The locals protesting against the killing said the local Congress leaders were involved in the incident.

"Chaudhuries and local Congress leaders brutally assaulted Jagmael. Even the police and the doctors did not take appropriate action in the matter. Even though the accused have been arrested, action should also be taken against those who showed negligence," said one of the locals.

The incident also attracted the attention from politicians as Sangrur MP and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann sharply reacted to the unfortunate incident.

"The shameful incident that took place in Changali Wala is condemnable. I will raise the matter in the Lok Sabha so that the pressure is built on the Punjab Police. We demand Rs 5 lakh compensation and a government job are given to a member of the family," Mann said in a video message from Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that protection must be given to the family of the deceased and alleged inaction on the part of the police.

"If doctors would have taken timely action, his life could have been saved. I believe the doctors are also at fault here. Punjab Police are sleeping when such incidents are taking place in the state. Police should have immediately taken action and ensured proper medical treatment for him," he said.

Cheema added that the man had a son and two little daughters. "They are scared. The government should give them protection, compensation and a job as well," said he. (ANI)

