Punjab Lok Congress appoints party General Secretary, Women's wing president

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls scheduled for next year, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), the newly formed outfit of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, appointed its new set of office bearers on Tuesday.

Ajay Kapoor has been appointed as the General Secretary of the party and Rajwant Kaur as the Working President of the Women's Wing of the party.

Rajeev Duggal has been appointed Vice President and office incharge of Amritsar Urban.



Rajiv Bhagat and Harmesh Kumar Goyal have been appointed as the district presidents for Amritsar (Urban) and Patiala (Rural) respectively.

In November, Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to contest Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

