Punjab: Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Vardhman Steel Plant to generate oxygen

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma on Monday inaugurated Vardhman Steel Plant here which has increased its capacity to generate medical oxygen to deal with oxygen shortage amid surging coronavirus cases.

"From Vardhman Steel Plant, we are getting 1,500 cylinders of oxygen per day. This is a big help in this situation," said Sharma.

"Although we need 2,800 cylinders per day. It is covering a major part of our need,'' he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the State Health Department to order 30 lakh Covishield doses for vaccination of the 18-45 age group, with directions to use Chief Minister Covid Relief Fund for meeting the vaccine requirements of the needy.

The Chief Minister asked the health department to immediately place an order for the 30 lakh doses with the Serum Institute of India (SII) so that the supplies can start coming in at the earliest. (ANI)