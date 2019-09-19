Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab: Ludhiana doctors remove huge hairball from teen's stomach

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:18 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A 19-year-old underwent surgery for the removal of a huge hairball measuring 22 cm by 8 cm in size from her stomach at Mahavira Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.
The teenage girl, who has not been named, suffers from a rare psychiatric disorder which causes her to eat her own hair.
Dr Milan Verma, one of the surgeons who performed trichobezoar surgery on the girl told ANI that the along with hair she also ate mud, chalk and sand because of the psychological disorder.
The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished.
Dr Varun Saggar, who was also a part of the surgical team said that the girl suffered trichophagia, a compulsive eating disorder of hair associated with a trichotillomania which is pulling out one's own hair associated with a trichotillomania that is hair pulling in extreme cases it forms trichobezoar.
He also added that it is very rare but this kind of syndrome and around 90 per cent of cases occur in young women.
The teenage girl is now recovering from her surgery but it is still unclear whether she will have psychiatric support. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Rajasthan: Forest officials catch tiger after week-long search...

Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ranthambore Wildlife Sanctuary officials caught a tiger from the Keladevi Wildlife Sanctuary in Satpora area of Rajasthan's Karauli after a week-long search operation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Posters calling for ban on Digvijaya's entry into temples appear...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Posters seeking a ban on the entry of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh into temples were put up here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:11 IST

Ayodhya contempt petition: SC accepts retired government servant...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the apology rendered by an 88-year-old retired government servant, N Shanmugam, for threatening the counsel appearing for the Muslim Side in Ayodhya land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:06 IST

Police restores murder charge against accused inTabrez Ansari...

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Under all round attack, police have restored murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all the 13 accused in Tabrez Ansari lynching case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:02 IST

Former Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of senior party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:54 IST

Karnataka: Police seize 2 trucks from illegal sand mining spot

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chamarajanagar Police on Thursday seized two trucks in a raid at an illegal sand mining spot near Cauvery river belt at the Kollegal taluk of the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:51 IST

Delhi police gives clean chit Mani Shankar Aiyar in two cases

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) on two complaints filed against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his alleged "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holding a meeting with a Pakistan high commissioner "without

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:51 IST

BJP members Surendra Nagar, Sanjay Seth take oath as MPs in RS

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Sanjay Seth and Surinder Singh Nagar, who were re-elected to Rajya Sabha this week, took oath as members in the Chairman's chamber on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:46 IST

Patna: Bashistha Narain Singh files nomination for JD(U) state...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Bashistha Narain Singh on Thursday filed nomination here for the post of party state president.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:59 IST

J-K: Indian Army destroys 9 live mortar shells in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Indian Army destroyed 9 live mortar shells of 120mm found at different locations in the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:56 IST

I was thrilled, it was a special experience: Rajnath after flying Tejas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajnath Singh, who became the first defence minister to fly a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, said he was thrilled and called it a special experience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:32 IST

Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal from Dwarka Sector 6

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal from Sector 6 of Dwarka here and recovered a sophisticated firearm from his possession.

Read More
iocl