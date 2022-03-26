Punjab: Ludhiana police sizes 80,000 litre of raw material used for producing illicit liquor

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Ludhiana police on Saturday sized 80,000 litres of lahan (the raw material used for producing illicit liquor) and 30 litres of illicit liquor from the Mand area of Ladowal village in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

According to the Ludhiana police, the seizure was part of the continuous crackdown against the illicit liquor mafia and people indulged in manufacturing illicit liquor.

"The seizure was made acting on the tip-off from an informer. Pursuant to the cue, the police team conducted a search operation in Bet area of Ladowal area with the help of the boats in Satluj river," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.



Following the seizure, the excise department was intimated immediately.

Further, Bhullar said that Lahan was destroyed at the spot under the supervision of Police and Excise officials.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered under sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

"The crackdown against illicit liquor would be intensified in coming days and strict action would be initiated against those found indulged in this malpractice," Bhullar added.

Bhullar said that clear directions have been issued to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO) to not let the sale of drugs in their jurisdictions otherwise strict action would be taken against them. (ANI)

