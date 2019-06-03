Punjab Mail completes 107 years

Faridkot (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): A celebration was held as the historic long-distance train, Punjab Mail that currently runs from Firozpur to Mumbai completed 107 years.

Pradeep Kumar Mittal, Railway Conflict Committee said: "Various committees along with the Railway Conflict Committee has organised a celebration on the completion of 107 years of Punjab Mail."

The train, which is known to facilitate easy transportation to the people, was stopped at the Kotakppura Railway Station here to celebrate its anniversary. The train driver was donned with flower garlands after which a cake was cut and sweets were distributed.

"We made the train driver cut the cake and greeted him with flower garlands. Sweets were distributed to celebrate the anniversary of Punjab Mail," Mittal further added.

People wished that the train, which first ran from Lahore on this day 107 years ago, again covers the same distance, bettering the relationship between the two countries.

"Earlier this train used to start from Lahore. We hope that the same route is started again which helps to increase love as well as trade between the two nations. The train now runs from Firozpur to Mumbai," Jagdish Kumar, Social worker said.

Kumar, further throwing light on the demands of people said, "The people's request to the government is to add more bogies to the train. More trains going towards Haridwar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh should be started."

After the Indo-Pak partition, the Punjab Mail that previously started running from Lahore now runs daily from Firozpur to Mumbai. (ANI)