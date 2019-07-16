SPD Harwinder Singh Parmar while talking to ANI
SPD Harwinder Singh Parmar while talking to ANI

Punjab: Man chained and thrashed by 5 men, one arrested

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:08 IST

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): A man was chained and thrashed by five men in Gholia Khurd village of Moga.
"Five people had chained and thrashed the man. They suspected that he had complained about them indulging in electricity theft," Superintendent Harwinder Singh Parmar on Monday said.
An FIR, in this case, has been registered.
"One accused has been arrested while others are yet to be nabbed," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:29 IST

Khammam municipal officials in soup after shooting TikTok videos...

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Municipal officials in Khammam found themselves in trouble after the TikTok videos they allegedly shot in their office went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of people across the state along with their own department officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:33 IST

Tripura police arrest two Myanmar nationals without proper...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tripura Police have arrested two Myanmar nationals for not having proper Indian documents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:05 IST

DJB to provide free safety kit to sanitation workers: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Delhi Jal Board will be providing one free safety kit each to all sanitation workers in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:03 IST

India will be US$5 trillion economy by 2025: Piyush Goyal

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal has voiced his confidence by saying that India will be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025 and the Centre is well poised towards achieving the target.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:53 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in paper godown, no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area earlier tonight.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:08 IST

Maharashtra: Alert gateman averted mishap; awarded with cash,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A major train accident was averted due to alertness of a gateman Sudeshwar Prasad Gupta on July 14.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:56 IST

Delhi: 3 teenagers arrested for killing 15-year-old boy for smartphone

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Three teenagers were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in the greed of a smartphone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:32 IST

Delhi: 19-year-old boy killed for urinating in open, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old boy to death for urinating in open in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:20 IST

IMA case: Kumaraswamy says SIT detained Roshan Baig at airport;...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case, has detained suspended rebel Congress leader Roshan Baig, for questioning in alleged connectio

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:54 IST

Mumbai: 2 injured after roof collapses in Bandra

Bandra (Mumbai) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two people suffered injuries after a portion of the roof of their house collapsed in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area early on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:40 IST

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol may get...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:34 IST

Shivraj Chouhan, Vijayvargiya are like 'Mungerilal', seeing...

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Sajjan Singh Verma, minister in Madhya Pradesh cabinet has mocked senior BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya and few others by saying that they all are like the comic character "Mungerilal", who have a habit of seeing fascinat

Read More
iocl