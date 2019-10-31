Punjab: Man serving life term gets married inside Patiala jail

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A gangster, who is serving a life imprisonment term in a maximum-security prison in Nabha, got married inside the jail premises with the permission of the High Court on Thursday.

The prisoner, Mandeep Singh, was convicted for a double murder, where he allegedly gunned down a village sarpanch and his gunman.

Speaking to ANI, Nabha jail Superintendent Ramanjeet Singh Bhangu said: "The decision for this marriage has come directly from the Haryana and Punjab High Courts. The wedding took place in the Gurdwara Sahib in the jail campus."

While serving his sentence, Singh sought permission from the High Court for his marriage, which was granted on the condition that the marriage would take place inside the jail premises.

The Patiala police provided strict security arrangements and maximum security personnel on the occasion of the marriage in the Nabha Jail.

DSP Varinderjeet Singh Thind said: "The District police of Patiala has made elaborate arrangements for the marriage. Around 25-30 additional personnel were deployed for security."

The bride arrived in a red dress amidst high security.

This is the first time that a marriage has taken place in the jail. (ANI)

