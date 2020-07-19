Punjab: Man tied to tree, thrashed, garlanded with shoes at Ludhiana village

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): A man, booked in the abduction case of a minor girl, was allegedly tied to a tree, garlanded with shoes and thrashed by locals before being handed over to the police in the Bonkar Gujran village of Ludhiana on Thursday.

The SHO of the area said, "He had abducted a minor girl and a case was registered against him."

"Yesterday we got information that before he was arrested, the villagers had thrashed him," he added.

An FIR has been filed against four persons in this regard. (ANI)

