Punjab: Massive fire breaks out in Trimurti Hosiery Mills, Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Trimurti Hosiery Mills in Ludhiana's Sunder Nagar on Wednesday.

No causalities have been reported so far.

Around 10 to 15 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse off the fire.

Srishti Nath Sharma, fire officer: "Soon after receiving information at 9:35 am, we reached the spot with 10 fire brigades and started dousing off the fire. The fire brigades have taken around 25 to 30 rounds at the spot in order to curb this massive fire. No causalities have been reported."

[{ad929e67-1f71-487f-af1d-efaf70ee6715:intradmin/Capture_20vyjmz.JPG}]

The rescue operation at the spot is still underway and the fire tenders are trying to douse the flames. (ANI)

