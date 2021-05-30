Punjab Min inaugurates COVID fast testing machine at SAS Nagar district hospital

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated the COVID fast testing machine 'ID Now' at Mohali's SAS Nagar district hospital.

This machine has been donated by PATH, a United States (US)-based non-profit organisation.

Giving information about this, Sidhu said that 'ID Now' machine will be beneficial for providing quick confirmatory results as it gives results within six to thirteen minutes with the capacity to conduct 30 tests a day. He said that this is a major boon at a time when there is a high demand for testing of critical patients.



The minister further said that this machine is portable and a first of its kind RT-PCR based which can easily be taken to villages for testing. "This testing machine will also be very helpful to conduct tests in micro containment zones," he added.

The Cabinet Minister appreciated PATH's initiative in donating this technology as part of their support to Punjab under the project "Improving Access to COVID-19 Testing in India".

Lauding the efforts being made by the healthcare workers on the occasion, Sidhu said that medical and para-medical staff have been working tirelessly in providing essential COVID-19 medical services since last year. He also motivated them to keep up the good work with passion.

Civil Surgeon, Mohali, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, state Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, SMO Dr HS Cheema, and PATH Punjab team were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

