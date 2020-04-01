Punjab Minister appeals to Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to ask Sikh community not to congregate on Vaisakhi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Amid the nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday urged Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, to give a message to the Sikh community to not congregate on Vaisakhi.

The Cooperation and Jails Minister said that due to COVID-19 threat, keeping social distance as per the directions of the health department is the only way to combat the disease.

Making an appeal to the Jathedar, Randhawa said, "As you are aware that the entire human race is going through a grave crisis. It is all the more a matter of concern that this pandemic increases with human contact and the chain of infection multiplies.

He added, "You are also aware that the sacred festival of Vaisakhi, which marks the day Khalsa was born, is fast approaching and during which the Sangat visits Gurudwaras. But now the situation is such that vast gatherings of Sangat should be avoided."

He requested the Jathedar, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, to "lead the community as you have always done and ask the Sikh sangat to not gather this time and instead stay in their homes and pray for the good health of all humanity besides contributing for helping the distressed people so as to save the human race from the crisis of alarming proportions." (ANI)

