Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visits Ludhiana mandi

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday visited the Khanna Mandi here, where the crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers, has begun.

"Procurement process has begun from yesterday. Our target is to procure 135 lakh metric tonnes. Masks and sanitisers are available here in the wake of coronavirus," Ashu told ANI.

Earlier, the minister said that the government agencies have procured a total of 3,119 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat in Punjab during the first day of procurement on Wednesday.

"At 1,867 procurement centres and 1,824 mandi yards, the government agencies have procured 3,119 MT of wheat," Ashu said. (ANI)

