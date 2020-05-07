Punjab Minister directs police to tighten security after depot holder's brother beaten to death

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): Punjab Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday directed the police administration to ensure tight security arrangements during wheat distribution.

The development comes after a depot holder's brother was beaten to death in Kapurthala.

According to reports, the depot holder's brother Anil Mahajan was allegedly beaten to death after he refused to give free ration to a policeman's family members on Tuesday. (ANI)

