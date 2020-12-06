Punjab Minister hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to kin of farmer who died during protest

Mansa (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of farmer Dhanna Singh, who passed away while participating in the ongoing farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

Singla, who attended the last prayers and paid tributes to the departed soul, said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh always stood firm with the farmers, farmers associations and their families, as per an official statement.

He said that farmer Dhanna Singh has sacrificed his life for the rights of the farmers.



He assured that the Punjab government was fully committed to providing quality education to the children of the deceased farmer and will also provide treatment to the injured farmers Baljinder Singh and Jagtar Singh.

Singla further said that the Punjab government from the very first day has taken stern action against these "black laws" passed by the Centre and is tirelessly working to address the grievances of the farmers and farmers associations.

Highlighting the efforts taken by the state government to address problems faced by farmers, he said that Punjab was the first state in the country where all the three "black laws" were repealed and at the same time a new law was enacted under which any person who buys farm products below minimum support price (MSP) would be prosecuted and can be sentenced up to three years.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a week now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

