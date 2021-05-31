Punjab Minister launches COVID ambulance, door to door awareness campaign in Sangrur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla launched COVID dedicated ambulance service and door-to-door awareness campaign in Sangrur on Sunday.

Two oxygen concentrator-fitted vehicles will be plied under this ambulance service, an official statement said.

Addressing the media Singla said, "A dedicated team of volunteers will inform and educate people to allay their misconceptions about the pandemic under 'Zimmewaar Sangrur' campaign. Our team will inform people about the precautions to be taken and distribute 'Zimmewaar kits' consisting of basic medicines and COVID essential products."



"Ambulance service is crucial to serve and help the people in case of emergency or desperate need", said the minister, adding that the ambulance can be reached out to, by calling the helpline number.

Emphasising the need to understand the importance of getting vaccinated, he said the government is working towards the possibility of procuring more vaccines so that every house can be made completely safe.

A COVID war-room and a helpline are already providing aid and assistance to the people in Sangrur. The helpline has got over two hundred queries regarding availability of bed, oxygen, vaccine and medicine and 90 per cent of them have already got resolved. A chatbot feature had also been introduced for the first time to provide an instant response towards the queries, the statement said.

Singla has started a video series "Ask the COVID Expert" on social media platforms. The series features Singla and a doctor in a conversation where the doctor provides accurate information and segregates the myths from the real facts.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 42,177 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,06,349and fatalities have mounted to 14,305. (ANI)

