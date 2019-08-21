Punjab Minister urges Centre to release Rs 100 cr for 'Parkash Purb' celebrations

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday urged the Central government to release Rs 100 crore for the 550th 'Parkash Purb' celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

"The minister emphatically took up the issue with Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel during an informal meeting with him in New Delhi today. He also demanded that the Union Government must immediately release Rs 100 crore for the celebrations," said an official statement.

After the meeting, Channi said that he has also appealed the Union Minister to release Rs 2,145 crore for the scared city Sultanpur Lodhi and other development projects in the state.

"The Punjab government is going to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at a grand scale with full religious fervour. The celebrations would see 'Nanak Naam Leva Sangat' from all corners of the globe," the statement said.

Channi also took up the issue of expediting the release of central assistance under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

He said that various other issues were also raised in the meeting including facilitating national and international tourists, initiating a mechanism for grievances redressal, directions for bed and breakfast or home-stay, Swadesh Darshan, and PRASAD scheme, etc. (ANI)

