Punjab MLA demands referendum in Punjab, Haryana over farm laws

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Punjabi Ekta Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has said that a referendum should be held in Punjab and Haryana to sort out the deadlock over farm laws.

Khaira, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that a referendum seems to be the "only logical and democratic peaceful solution" to the said current deadlock between agitating farmer unions and the government.

The MLA accused the central government of disregarding public sentiments in Punjab, Haryana on the farm laws



"I am suggesting the use of referendum as the central government has been constantly disregarding huge public outcry and sentiments of Punjab, Haryana among other states on the farm laws and has been publically propagating that these laws are good for the farmers, even as the farmers are vehemently opposing them," he said.

He said central government was holding talks with the farmers and also "campaigning in favour of the retrograde farm laws".

He said legitimate demands of the farmers should have been met in September when the farmer unions began their protests in Punjab. (ANI)

