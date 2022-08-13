Punjab National Bank holds Walkathon to commemorate spirit of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday organized a Walkathon under "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to celebrate the 75th year of the country's independence.

The Walkathon commenced from the PNB Head Office and it encouraged people to unfurl the national flag at every household through this walkathon.

The official said, "This initiative has been inspired by the 'Har Ghara Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which aims to bring our beloved national flag closer to our heart."

[{e171389a-aca5-40ce-98d3-7acec3ff3682:intradmin/FaBTV0MakAA141s.jpg}]

Managing Director and CEO Atul Kumar Goel, along with Executive Director Sanjay Kumar and Chief of General Managers Sunil Soni, participated in this walkathon and distributed the national flag amongst the public to instil the joy of patriotism. Senior executives and other staff members also participated.

[{63326cd0-5ccd-4795-931e-294feb35e898:intradmin/FaBTXLlaQAIfBkE.jpg}]

Appreciating the staff for their zeal and enthusiasm, MD Goel said, "The Walkathon is a symbolic tribute to the 75 years of progressive India and spirit of unity, peace and harmony. We envision an India where weaker sections and low-income groups have access to financial services including credit at an affordable cost."



[{68404712-a708-481c-91e9-6f56d58041ef:intradmin/FaBTYaTakAEObqa.jpg}]

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

It is worth mentioning that Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of 23 January 2004 declaring that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. It defined the expression and manifestation of a citizen's allegiance to and the sentiment of pride for the nation.

The initiative aims to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour. (ANI)

