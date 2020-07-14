Punjab, neighbouring states received good monsoon rains: IMD

Chandigarh [India], July 13 (ANI): Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have received good monsoon rains this season, said Surendra Paul, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Chandigarh.

"Almost all places have received good rains in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The rain will continue to come in the next two days but will not be so good," he said while speaking to ANI.

Paul further predicted that moderate rains are likely to batter these states after July 15. (ANI)

