Punjab: NIA files charge-sheet against 4 persons over charges of planning terror acts

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charge-sheet against four accused persons over charges of planning terror acts in Punjab.

The charge-sheet was filed against Kulwinderjit Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh in the case filed under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122 and 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act and Sections 17, 18, 18 B, 20, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 in the Special NIA Court, Mohali.

The investigation against one more accused continues, read a statement.



The case pertains to the planning to target places/persons of importance. Kulwinderjit Singh and their associates were also planning to execute mass terror attacks by way of explosions and reconnaissance of their targets was done by them. The objective of the conspiracy was to destabilize the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive terrorism in the state, NIA stated.



The investigation has established that Kulwinderjit Singh, the chief conspirator/ mastermind had planned to strike terror in Punjab by the way of blasts in public areas to terrorize masses. Kulwinderjit Singh and his associates raised fund and arranged arms and ammunition for the furtherance to commit terrorist acts. (ANI)