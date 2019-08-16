Punjab notifies 4 pc reservation to persons disabilities in promotions, government jobs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding four per cent reservation, up from three per cent, for the physically challenged persons for the purpose of promotions and direct recruitments in government departments.

The notification has been issued under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. According to Article 34 of the said Act, the reservation will be given for the 'A', 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories for promotions and direct recruitment, said a government spokesperson on Friday.

"The persons suffering from blindness and low vision, deaf, having locomotors disabilities including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy will be given one percent reservation each," added the spokesman.

Also, those who are suffering from autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, and mental illness will be given one per cent each reservation with similar reservation of one per cent for multiple disabilities under Clauses A to D, he said. (ANI)

