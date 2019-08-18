Visuals from the Sutlej river in Ludhiana in Punjab on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Punjab on alert after heavy discharge of water in Sutlej

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:39 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Due to the release of water from the Ropar Headworks in the Sutlej river, the Punjab government has put a precautionary alert in the areas nearby the river in Ludhiana on Sunday.
"Two lakh cusec of water has been released from the Ropar Headworks which takes about five to six hours to reach Ludhiana. Though the situation is under control, a precautionary alert has been sounded in few areas around Sutlej river," said the Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Agarwal.
"The Evacuation centres are ready and well equipped if the water level increases. Around 23 villages can be affected if the water level increases and so we have alerted the villagers," he further said.
The Commissioner further assured that the river can handle around three lakh cusec of water and there is no need to create panic in the area. Also, the teams are ready to combat any water-logging situation if the need occurs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:49 IST

iocl