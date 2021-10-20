Punjab: One arrested in possession of .32 bore country-made pistol in Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], October 20 (ANI): A man has been arrested over the possession of a .32 bore country-made pistol in the Lehragaga area in Punjab's Sangrur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh.



Superintendent of police (Inv) Sangrur K Singh said, "The further investigation in the matter revealed that he was planning target killings to incite religious sentiments."

"Foreign elements, one each from Canada and Poland, has been identified who motivated him," the SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

