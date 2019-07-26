Punjab: One dead, 11 injured in explosion at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): One person died while 11 others were injured after an explosion took place at a factory in Mundian Kalan area here in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place in DC Steel factory around 2 am after a pipe exploded here due to excessive pressure and the injured have been admitted to a civil hospital, said police.

Nine injured have been admitted to a civil hospital while one person was declared brought dead. Two others have also been admitted Rajendra hospital in Patiala.

"One person was brought dead while 9 others with less than 25 per cent burn injuries are admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment. Two others have been referred to Rajendra hospital in Patiala," Dr Varun said. (ANI)

