Punjab: Onion prices soar to Rs 100 per Kg in Ludhiana, sales suffer

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Onion prices have soared to Rs 100 for a kilogram in Ludhiana with sellers finding very few takers for the vegetable.

Speaking to ANI, one of the sellers said, "Number of customers has gone down since after the prices started increasing".

A consumer who was out in the market purchasing vegetables, said, "Earlier when prices were normal, we used to purchase five kg of onion for regular consumption in our kitchen. Now it is being sold in range of Rs 100/kg, hence we are purchasing only 500 gm".

Onion price has skyrocketed in different cities of the country with the vegetable being sold in a range of Rs 80 to Rs 150 per kilogram. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)