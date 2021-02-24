Punjab: Out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 found positive for COVID-19

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 24 (ANI): Amritsar civil surgeon Charanjit Singh on Tuesday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and informed that out of 4,000 schoolteachers tested, 13 teachers have been found positive for COVID-19.

Singh told ANI: "COVID-19 cases have increased in the last 2-3 days. Sampling at schools has been made mandatory. Out of 4,000 school teachers tested, 13 have been found to be positive."

"Concerned schools are now closed for 48 hours for sanitization," he said.



Amid the growing concern over the rising COVID-19 trend in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions on indoor gathering to 100 and outdoor to 200 people from March 1 and also issued a slew of directions to curb the further rise of the infection.

Six states account for 84.62 per cent of the new deaths of which Punjab reported 15 deaths, read the press release by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"The country's Active Caseload has fallen below 1.50 lakh. It stands at 1,47,306 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.34 per cent of India's total positive cases. 10,584 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,255 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload," read the release on Tuesday. (ANI)

