Punjab: Over 4.5 kg heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a joint operation, Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) and Ludhiana Rural Police have recovered over four-and-a-half kg heroin near the India-Pakistan border.

The 4 kg and 510 grams heroin, worth crores in the international market, was recovered from Mamdot in Ferozepur district, said AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma.

Sharma shared that police had received information regarding drug smugglers after which the search operation was carried out.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

