Punjab: Pak intruder killed by BSF personnel

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:05 IST

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Border Out Post- Bharowal on Thursday night, BSF stated.
The incident took place at around 9:45 pm when the intruder was spotted attempting to illegally cross the India-Pakistan border.
"After noticing suspicious movement in paddy field, BSF personnel fired shots in which an intruder trying to cross the border illegally was killed", BSF said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday night, Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Ferozepur Hussainwala sector had noticed movements of drones in the vicinity. According to BSF sources, its troops patrolling the area also fired at the drones coming from the Pakistani side. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:38 IST

