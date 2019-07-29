Punjab: Parents tie addict son with chains to stop him from taking drugs

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): A man has been tied up with chains by his parents to stop him from taking drugs.

The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. He has tried to commit suicide but he failed. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains.

"I have been trying to quit drugs. But I am unable to do so. I have also tried to commit suicide at the burial site of the village. I have been taking drugs for more than a year," Singh told ANI.

Kala Singh, father of Jasbeer said that his son is a drug addict and buy drugs by selling household items.

According to Jasbeer's family, there are more than 40 men in their village taking drugs.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Satnam Singh said that the police is acting against drug peddlers.

"We have been given strict orders by SP to act against drug peddlers. We are taking actions against them," he said. (ANI)

