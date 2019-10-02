According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sajanpreet Singh of Bandala village in Amritsar.
Punjab: Police arrest one more member of KZF terror module

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:46 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested one more accused allegedly involved in a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), busted on September 22.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sajanpreet Singh of Bandala village in Amritsar. A local court sent him to a five-day police remand on Wednesday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will carry out the investigation into cases of drones being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms into India through bordering areas of Punjab.
On September 22, the Punjab Police had said to have busted a terrorist module of the revived KZF, which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and other adjoining states.
According to Deputy General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered across the India-Pakistan border from Pakistan by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.
Expressing concerns over the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action in the 'incidents' of Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the drone incidents are just one of Pakistan's "sinister designs" following the abrogation of Article 370 granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state. (ANI)

