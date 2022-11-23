Punjab police arrest two Rajasthan-based smugglers with 13kg heroin in Amritsar

Punjab [India], November 22 (ANI): Punjab Police have arrested two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers and recovered 13 kilograms of heroin from their possession near Verka Bypass in Amritsar, the police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhvir Singh alias Kala and Binder Singh alias Bindu, both residents of Rajasthan.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that they had received information from a reliable source that two persons travelling in a bus were carrying a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and were expected to depart from a bus near Verka Bypass.



Following inputs, a case on secret information was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS act, and a team of police led by AIG CI Amarjit Singh Bajwa conducted a surprise check in the area and arrested both accused persons along with a bag which contained 13 kg of heroin, said DGP Yadav.

A case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

Officials said that further investigations, in this case, are on to find out the source and where the drug haul was supposed to be delivered. (ANI)

