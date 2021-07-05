Punjab Police arrests 4 Afghan nationals, seizes 17 kg heroin from Delhi

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 4 four Afghan nationals, and seized 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi.

The arrest has led the police to another trail in Uttar Pradesh. A team has been sent for unravelling the network, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed.

The accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah.

Giving details of the arrests, the DGP said, "The accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari, a native of Nangarhar in Afghanistan; Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan, trio from Kunduz region of Afghanistan. Apart from huge recovery of heroin, the police have also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit."

He further added that the arrests and the seizure were a result of a lead uncovered by a team of Hoshiarpur Police which was investigating certain earlier FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as part of the ongoing war against drugs.



Giving details of the case, the DGP said, "The Hoshiarpur police, on May 18, 2021, had recovered 70-gram heroin after arresting Pushpinder Singh alias Tinku and Amit Choudhary, who revealed that they had procured the drug from Jasvir Singh Gajju of Jandiala in Amritsar and Sarabjeet Singh Sethi of Hoshiarpur."

"Raids were conducted at Jasvir Singh's residence where his accomplice Jagrup Kaur was apprehended by the police party with 100 gm heroin. A thorough search of the house led the police party to the recovery of 1.48 kg heroin, 500-gram gold, and Rs 49.48 lakh drug money," he added.

The police later arrested Sarabjeet Sethi from Garhshankar on July 1 and recovered 500 gm heroin from his possession.

He further revealed that he (Sethi) had procured the heroin from the Afghan nationals, who ran a heroin manufacturing factory in Delhi, and Imteyaz, who operated from Uttar Pradesh.

"Acting on leads, a police team from Hoshiarpur raided the suspected location in Delhi and busted this manufacturing unit, from where a large quantity of heroin was being supplied to Punjab and other states. Another team has been sent to UP to bust Imteyaz's module,' said Gupta.

"Further investigation is being carried out by police to unearth more linkages of the international drug racket and raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused persons," Senior Superintendents of Police, Hoshiarpur Navjot Mahal added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act at Garhshankar Police Station in Hoshiarpur. (ANI)

