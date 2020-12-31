Punjab Police arrests Halwara Air Force station employee working for Pakistan's ISI

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): An employee of the Halwara Air Force station has been arrested in Sudhar area here allegedly working for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Thursday.

The employee has been identified as Ram Singh and two of his associates are on the run.



"Ram Singh, an employee of Halwara Air Force station, has been booked and arrested for allegedly working for Pakistan intelligence agency ISI, in the Sudhar area of Ludhiana, Punjab. Two of his associates are on the run," said Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal.

Singh is working as a diesel mechanic at Halwara Air Force Station in Ludhiana.

The Police have registered a case under sections 124 A, 120 B, 153 A, of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act. (ANI)

