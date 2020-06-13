Punjab police arrests third accomplice of LeT terrorists trying to flee to Kashmir

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested the third Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative, after two were arrested earlier this week, for attempting to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir Valley for carrying out terror attacks.

The two LeT operatives arrested earlier from Pathankot, along with weapons, have been identified as Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani.

The third accomplice was arrested while attempting to flee to Kashmir, according to the Punjab police.

"A day after 2 J-K based LeT operatives Aamir Wani and Wasim Wani were caught trying to smuggle weapons into the valley to carry out terror attacks, police today arrested their third accomplice while he was trying to flee to Kashmir," Punjab Police said.

Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with 2 magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from the two terrorists arrested earlier, according to the department. (ANI)