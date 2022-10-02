Punjab police bust inter-state drug cartel, one held with 2.51 lakh pharma opioids

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): As part of the ongoing war against drugs launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Fatehgarh Sahib Police has busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel with the arrest of a Haryana resident after recovering 2.51 lakh Pharma opioids from his possession, the Punjab Police informed on Sunday.

The drug bust was done as part of the ongoing war against drugs launched under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the police said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force-cum-Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the arrested accused is a resident of Haryana and was supplying drugs from there.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Ranjit Goswami, a resident of Batra Colony in Sonipat, Haryana. The Police have recovered 2,37,000 tablets of Alprazolam and 14,400 of the Pyeevon Spas capsules from his KIA car, in which he was smuggling drugs from Haryana," he added.



"Following a tip-off, Police teams from CIA Sirhind and Police Station Khamano laid a special checking at Khamano and stopped a KIA car bearing registration number HR10AJ9791, which accused Ranjit Goswami was driving. While checking the car, the police teams have recovered a huge quantity of pharma opioids," he added.

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Ravjot Grewal said that during preliminary investigations, it has come to light that the arrested accused was supplying drugs in Punjab for the last few years.

"The accused has confessed that he has been supplying pharma opioids in Punjab for the last few years and most of his customers are in Moga and Ludhiana. The police have procured three days of police remand for the accused person after producing him in the court and further investigations are on," she said.

Meanwhile, FIR No 131 has been registered under section 22(c) of the NDPS Act at Police Station Fatehgarh Sahib, the police said.

As per the police, this is the third such inter-state pharmaceutical drug racket busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib district Police in less than three months. Earlier, Fatehgarh Sahib Police had recovered as many as seven lakh tablets and capsules of Pharma opioids on July 14. While 1.17 lakh tablets and capsules of Pharma opioids were recovered on September 4. (ANI)

