Punjab police bust international drug racket, 12 arrested including 4 Afghanistan nationals

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Following up on the arrest of four Afghan nationals a couple of days ago, Hoshiarpur police on Wednesday nabbed 12 people and claimed to have busted an international drug racket.

According to the Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Navjot Singh Mahal, police have recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug money.



"Police have recovered 20 kilograms of heroin and Rs 40 lakh drug money.12 people have been arrested including FOUR Afghanistan nationals. Our teams have arrested them from three States--Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. A main wanted Jasbir was also arrested," said SSP.

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested four Afghan nationals and seized 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 crore from a unit in South Delhi.

The accused were identified as Mujahed Shinwari, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah. (ANI)

