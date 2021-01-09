Punjab police busts gang of weapon smugglers based in Madhya Pradesh, two held

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Saturday busted a gang of Madhya Pradesh-based weapon smugglers, who were supplying illegal arms and ammunition to gangsters in Punjab. The police arrested two persons and seized a huge cache of arms from their possession.

Police said in an official release that the gang apparently also has links with certain Punjab- based terrorists and is suspected of having supplied over two dozen .32 bore pistols to gangsters and criminals in the state during the last three months.

According to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, the intelligence-led operation was carried out under the supervision of Dhruv Dahiya, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), and the suspects, Mahesh Selotia and Jaggu were nabbed from their native villages in Khargone, MP, by a team led by DSP Gurinder Nagra.



The DGP said the raids in Khargone were conducted after investigations into the recent seizure of four illegal .32 bore country-made pistols by Amritsar Rural police revealed the involvement of the MP-based gang led by one Rahul.

According to the release, the DGP said investigations conducted so far have revealed that this gang has been involved in smuggling several major weapons consignments for Punjab-based gangsters.

He said that this very gang was also the source of a weapons consignment of six .32 bore pistols that were intercepted and seized by the Patiala Police in September 2020.

Besides, the involvement of this gang had also figured in a case of seizure of illegal weapons in Amritsar (Rural), police said. (ANI)

