Punjab Police busts inter-state drug nexus, kingpin arrested from UP's Saharanpur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a major crackdown, the Punjab Police busted an inter-state drug nexus and seized huge amounts of drugs.

Two people have been arrested in the case. According to police, the main kingpin named Ashish Vishkarma, a known drug supplier was arrested from Saharanpur in UP.

"Punjab police nabbed 2 smugglers and seized huge amounts of drugs. Through them, the main kingpin named Ashish, a known drug supplier was arrested from Saharanpur in UP. His Godown in Saharanpur has been seized too," said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG, Rupnagar Range.

Six lakh capsules, tablets of drugs and over 38,000 injections were confiscated. during the raid.

"6 lakh capsules & tablets of drugs and over 38,000 injections were confiscated. This is an inter-state nexus involved in supplying drugs & pharmaceutical opioids in Punjab. The chain has been broken," added the DIG.



The accused, Ashish, had been illegally supplying these opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab including Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana for the last five years.

The development came amid the ongoing war against drugs launched by the Punjab Police under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Divulging more details, DIG Bhullar said that the police have recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21600 vials of Avil, 16725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

He said that, as part of the investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Harjaspreet Singh alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib on July 14, Police teams from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) conducted a raid at the storage godown in the presence of local Uttar Pradesh Police.

An FIR under NDPS Act had already been registered at Badali Ala Singh Police Station in Fatehgarh Sahib and further investigations into the case are on.

Meanwhile, the accused was wanted by Fatehgarh Police in at least four commercial cases registered under NDPS Act at Police Stations including Amloh, Sirhind, Badali Ala Singh and Khamano, added police. (ANI)

