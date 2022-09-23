Punjab police busts ISI-backed, Canada-based terror module; two held

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda and arrested two people in connection with it.

The police have recovered one AK-56 Rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges.

"On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjab crime-free, Punjab Police

has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges," tweeted Punjab police. (ANI)



