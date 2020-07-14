Punjab Police busts Pakistan-sponsored drugs, illegal arms smuggling racket

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Punjab Police has busted a Pakistan-sponsored drug and illegal arms smuggling racket, with the arrest of four persons, including their kingpin - a BSF constable posted in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Foreign-made weapons, including a 9 mm Pistol, along with 80 live cartridges [etched with Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) markings], two magazines and two live cartridges of 12 Bore gun, along with Rs 32.30 lakh drug proceeds, were recovered from constable Sumit Kumar @ Noni," the state government said in a press release.

According to DGP Punjab, Dinkar Gupta, Constable Sumit Kumar has been apprehended, along with three other members, including Simarjit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Amanpreet Singh.

"An FIR under section 302, 506, 341, 120 B, 212 and 216 of IPC, 25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Kartarpur against Amanpreet Singh, Simranjit Singh and Sukhwant Singh, all residents of Dhirpur village, for the murder of one Jagjit Singh," the release further reads.

Giving details, the DGP said Jalandhar (Rural) Police had arrested Amanpreet Singh on July 11 in Jagjit murder case, and during the investigation, Amanpreet disclosed that he and his brothers, were in touch with one Shah Musa of Pakistan, for smuggling of narcotics and weapons across the Indo-Pak border.

Amanpreet further revealed that they had come into contact with Shah Musa through Manpreet Singh and a Constable of BSF posted on the Jammu and Kashmir border.

He said Constable Sumit Kumar had earlier been lodged in Gurdaspur Jail during the trial of a murder case, where he had come in contact with Manpreet Singh.

Gupta said that the conspiracy to smuggle drugs and weapons from across the border was hatched in Gurdaspur Jail. Manpreet further introduced Amanpreet, Simranjit and Sukhwant to Constable Sumit Kumar.

Armed with these disclosures, Jalandhar Rural Police arrested Simarjeet and Manpreet on July 12, while Constable Sumit Kumar was apprehended in coordination with the BSF on Saturday (July 11).

The DGP said that Sumit had disclosed his involvement in repeated smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border.

Further investigations in the case are still going on, said the DGP. (ANI)

