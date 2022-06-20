Punjab Police directed to remain on high alert ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' on June 20

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday.

Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

The decision comes after various parts of the country witnessed protests against the scheme of the government while some states reported violent incidents.

Earlier, Faridabad police had tightened security amid a call for Bharat bandh.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.



All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education officials informed.

Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

"In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma, said.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Due to ongoing students' agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme across the nation, eight trains were cancelled and six trains have been rescheduled in the east zone, said East Central Railway on Sunday. (ANI)

