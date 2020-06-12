Arms and ammunition recovered by the Punjab Police after it busted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks.
Punjab Police foils attempt to smuggle weapons into Kashmir valley, arrests 2 LeT operatives

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:05 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Punjab police on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks and arrested two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives here from Pathankot.
"Today police foiled a major attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks, with the arrest of two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives, from Pathankot," Punjab Police said in a statement.
The LeT operatives have been identified as Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani.
Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with 2 magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from them, Punjab Police added. (ANI)

