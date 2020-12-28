Punjab police hand-in-glove with disruptive forces: BJP

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Punjab Police are hand-in-glove with disruptive forces that have been targeting the party offices and its workers.

BJP said in a release: "A delegation of the party led by former Punjab cabinet minister Madan Mohan Mittal called on Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. The party expressed its concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and underlined the fact that in spite of prior warnings, Bathinda Police could not avert the attack on the BJP workers celebrating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

The delegation demanded that appropriate sections should be included in the FIR against the culprits.



The delegation told the DGP that some sections of the police force were acting in connivance with the disruptive forces.

The BJP leaders sought to know if such elements were farmers or "anti-national forces". The delegation said that in the garb of farmers, divisive and disruptive forces were at play and the state police must act against them.

The BJP leaders demanded action against the delinquent police personnel.

However, it has been reported that Bathinda Police have booked some unidentified people in a recent attack on BJP workers at an event held by the party to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

